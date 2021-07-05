Teenager slashed in daytime robbery in Glasgow street

A teenager was knocked to the ground and slashed in a robbery in Glasgow at about noon on Sunday.

The 17-year-old was walking on St Mungo Avenue in Townhead at about 11.55am when two men approached him from behind and forced him to the ground.

He was slashed with a blade and had cash and bank cards stolen before his attackers made off towards Buchanan Bus Station.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Both suspects are men aged 16-18, of muscular build, with prominent eyebrows and dark hair parted to the right.

One is 5ft 10in or 5ft 11in tall and has a beard. He was wearing a bright red T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

The other is 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in tall with a mole on the back of his neck near the hairline.

He was wearing a black zip top with a black V across the chest, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted and robbed in the city. The incident happened on St Mungo Avenue in the Townhead area around 11.55am on Sunday, 4 July. Full details: https://t.co/zT44NzzEZM pic.twitter.com/KmkGg1h3Yt — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) July 5, 2021

Police Scotland Detective Sergeant Raymond Hunter said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to identify those responsible.

“We are examining the available CCTV footage and carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area at present and would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen two young males matching these descriptions in the Townhead or city centre areas is asked to come forward.

“Any information can be passed on by calling 101, quoting incident 1629 of 4 July, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”