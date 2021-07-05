Woman pronounced dead at house in Airdrie named by police

Police have confirmed the name of a woman who died at a home in Airdrie.

Catherine Stewart, 54, was pronounced dead at the home on Torrance Avenue on Sunday July 4.

Police attended the property at about 10.45am following a report of a serious assault.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said: “Our thoughts are very much with Catherine’s family at this time.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.”

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death and is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.