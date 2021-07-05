Monday, July 5th 2021 Show Links
Woman pronounced dead at house in Airdrie named by police

By Press Association
July 5, 2021, 5:14 pm
A man has been arrested in connection with Catherine Stewart’s death and is due to appear at court (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police have confirmed the name of a woman who died at a home in Airdrie.

Catherine Stewart, 54, was pronounced dead at the home on Torrance Avenue on Sunday July 4.

Police attended the property at about 10.45am following a report of a serious assault.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said: “Our thoughts are very much with Catherine’s family at this time.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.”

A 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death and is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

