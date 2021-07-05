Man appears in court over death of woman at house in Airdrie

A 60-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who died at a home in Airdrie, the Crown Office said.

Colin Kennedy is accused of killing Catherine Stewart, 54, who died at the property on Torrance Avenue on Sunday.

Police attended the address at about 10.45am following a report of a serious assault.

Kennedy, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was remanded in custody after appearing at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday, according to the Crown Office.

No plea was entered.

The case was committed for further examination and Kennedy is expected to appear in court again within the next eight days, the prosecution service said.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said: “Our thoughts are very much with Catherine’s family at this time.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.”