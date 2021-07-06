Tuesday, July 6th 2021 Show Links
Barry McLachlan death: Man, 26, appears in court charged with murder

By Press Association
July 6, 2021, 4:38 pm
Andrew Palfreman appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who died in a Glasgow close.

Barry McLachlan, 33, from Glasgow was pronounced dead in a common close in Knapdale Street, Lambhill, at about 2am on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene following a report of a man being found injured.

Barry McLachlan
Barry McLachlan was pronounced dead at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)

Andrew Palfreman, 26, of Glasgow, appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Tuesday charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Detective Inspector Peter Crombie, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Barry and officers are providing support at this difficult time for them.”

