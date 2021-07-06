Man charged over death in Bathgate

A 32-year-old man has been charged over a death in Bathgate.

Keith Allan, 42, was found dead at a home in Falside Crescent, Bathgate, West Lothian, at around 8pm on Monday, said Police Scotland.

The 32-year-old arrested and charged over the death is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday, said the force.

Detective Inspector Brian Manchester said: “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Local residents may continue to see a police presence in the area but this is being treated as a contained incident and there was no risk to the wider public at any time.”