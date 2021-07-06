Country’s unsung heroes to be honoured at Pride of Scotland awards

A schoolboy who underwent a “heart in a box” transplant and a pensioner who saved a woman’s life during a knife attack are to be honoured with awards for unsung heroes.

They are among those being recognised at the Daily Record Pride of Scotland Awards, in partnership with TSB, which celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Aaron Hunter, 10, from Falkirk, who was born with only half a heart and ultimately needed a heart transplant, is receiving the Child of Courage Award.

In 2018, a suitable heart was found for Aaron, but it had been kept pumping outside a human body in a pioneering “heart in a box” procedure.

The Scotland men’s football team receives a People’s Award (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The procedure had been used on adults but Aaron became the first child in the world to undergo that new type of transplant, award organisers said.

Others being honoured include Jamie McCallum, 42, from Prestwick, who created a Carpool Karaoke style video featuring children with Down’s syndrome which went viral, leading to the creation of a charity and a movement intended to challenge negative perceptions about Down’s.

The father-of-three, whose eight-year-old daughter Rosie has Down’s syndrome, is receiving the TSB Community Hero award.

The red carpet ceremony on July 7 will be hosted for the second year by Kirsty Gallacher and new host for 2021, Nicky Campbell, at Hopetoun House in South Queensferry.

Kirsty Gallacher said: “This show is all about celebrating the absolute best of Scotland, no matter how young or old, they have all gone to extraordinary lengths to help others.”

Others being honoured include Sir Godfrey Palmer, 81, known as Geoff, from Midlothian, who became Scotland’s first black professor in 1988 and has been a powerful voice in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kirsty Gallacher is co-hosting the event (Aaron Chown/PA)

He is now emeritus professor in the School of Life Sciences at Heriot-Watt University as well as their new chancellor and receives a lifetime achievement award.

The Scotland Men’s Football Team are receiving a People’s Award.

The young fundraiser of the year award goes to Brynn Hauxwell, 16, from Yell in Shetland who is autistic and has ADHD, severe asthma and fixed ankle contractures which means he relies on a wheelchair to get around.

Last year, he covered nearly 1,700 miles last year in his wheelchair in a charity challenge, raising thousands of pounds for Ability Shetland, an organisation that supports disabled people to realise their full potential.

Meanwhile, Lily Douglas, 13, from Perth, who has a rare bone cancer and now relies on a wheelchair, has so far raised £3,380 for NHS Charities and receives the Teenager of Courage award.

The outstanding bravery award goes to Gerard Morrison, 72, from Port Glasgow, who fought off a man who stabbed a member of staff in a housing association office, leaving the 45-year-old mother seriously injured.

Police constables Lisa Macpherson and David Fraser, 30 and 42 respectively, from Stornoway in Lewis, are being recognised for their actions after they rescued a woman and her dog from her burning cottage after a car smashed into it and flames spread from the vehicle to her home.

The awards will be broadcast on STV on July 27.

Debbie Crosbie, TSB chief executive, said: “During challenging times, the actions of everyday heroes help to make Scotland a better place.”