University applications increase to record high

Applications to study at Scottish universities are at a record high, the latest figures show.

Universities and Colleges Admission Service (Ucas) statistics have recorded a 11% increase from last year to 140,440 individuals.

While there has been a 41% decrease in applications from EU countries, those from non-EU countries are up 23%.

Applications from those who live in the most deprived parts of Scotland are up by 11%.

Higher education minister Jamie Hepburn said: “These statistics show a steep rise in prospective students looking to study at Scottish higher education institutions, with applicants from Scotland’s most deprived areas increasing by 11% to a record high.

“We have seen a big percentage increase in applicants from international students outside the EU and that again demonstrates the attractiveness of Scotland as a place to come to live and study.

“There was however a sharp drop in EU students applying to come to Scotland, which was always going to be an inevitable consequence of leaving the EU.

“We will continue to work with our international partners to strengthen our education and research relationships through scholarships and by promoting Scottish learning and research globally, recognising the ongoing importance of our close relationships with our European neighbours.”