Woman, 41, dies in Highlands car crash

A woman has been killed in a car crash in the Highlands.

The 41-year-old was driving a blue Citroen DS3 on the A96 at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn, when the accident happened at around 7pm on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash near #Nairn. It happened 7pm on Sun, 11 July on A96 at Wester Hardmuir, four miles east of Nairn & involved a blue Citroen DS3 car . A 41-year-old woman died & her next of kin have been informed. Read more : https://t.co/7coTRWIOen pic.twitter.com/PNK4n1HTYx — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 12, 2021

Sergeant David Miller said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances. Sadly the female driver died and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for just over six hours and diversions were in place.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious crash.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2947 of 11 July.”