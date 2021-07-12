Masked trio threaten homeowners before demanding Audi keys and driving off

Three masked men are being sought by police in West Lothian after threatening two homeowners before demanding the keys to an Audi and driving off in the vehicle.

They approached the door of the Birniehill Avenue house in Bathgate at 8.10pm on Friday and entered the property, and it is thought they arrived in a Ford Fiesta.

After demanding the keys to the car, two of the men got into the vehicle – a black Audi S1, registration number SO65 NZJ – and drove off.

One suspect is described as a white male, around 6ft tall with a medium build.

He was wearing dark clothing, a black hooded top with the hood up, black jogging trousers, black snood and bare hands.

The second white male was 5ft 6ins, stocky, and wearing a black snood, black hooded top with a sort zip, white t-shirt underneath and black jogging trousers.

A third man is described as white, 5ft 3ins and slim. He was wearing a black hooded top, with hood up, black snood and black trousers.

Police inquiries so far have established the Ford Fiesta and the stolen Audi were seen in Craws Knowe in Forth, Lanark, around an hour later.

Three men were also seen before both cars were driven off.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall said: “We believe the men arrived in a blue Ford Fiesta car.

“Two of the men then stole the Audi before the third suspect drove off in the Ford Fiesta.

“I am appealing to members of the public who may have been in both these areas for any information.

“Any small piece of information could be relevant. If anyone has dash cam devices or private CCTV footage, please can you check it as it may hold images which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland, quoting incident number 3800 of Friday, 9 July, 2021, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.