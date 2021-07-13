Man seriously injured by armed gang who broke into Airdrie flat

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an armed gang forced its way into his North Lanarkshire flat.

The incident happened at about 4.15pm on Friday at Bruce Court in Airdrie.

Police say the 28-year-old occupant was attacked by four men with weapons and suffered serious head and leg injuries.

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked and seriously injured by four men who forced their way in to his flat in Airdrie on Friday, 9 July, 2021. The incident happened around 4.15 pm on Friday afternoon in Bruce Court, Airdrie.https://t.co/S0NzwjkyLV pic.twitter.com/HLiA7x3c5j — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) July 13, 2021

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where he was treated and has since been released.

After the incident, the four men – all white and in their 20s – got into a dark-coloured Volkswagen Golf and drove towards Forrest Street.

The first of the four men is described as having dark hair, of medium build and wearing a grey t-shirt and black trousers – while the second was also of medium build and was wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up.

The third man had short light brown hair, glasses, a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and was wearing a black t-shirt and trousers – with the fourth also having short light brown hair and of a heavy build. He was wearing a grey hooded Puma jumper, blue shorts and white trainers.

Detective Constable Emma Macfarlane said: “Although the motive for this attack has still to be confirmed, we believe at this time that it was targeted.

“However, no matter why it happened, the fact is that four men, armed with weapons, were brazen enough to carry out this attack in the middle of the afternoon in an area busy with residents and members of the public.

“We are aware, from CCTV, that there were a good number of people around at the time and would appeal to them, or indeed anyone who saw the car speed off in to Forrest Street, to come forward.

“It would also be helpful if anyone has dash-cam footage from the street between 4pm and 4.20 pm.”

Information can be passed to officers at Coatbridge police station via 101 with reference number 2345 of Friday July 9.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.