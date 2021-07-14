Average house price rose 5.4% between April and May, figures show

The average price of a property in Scotland increased by 5.4% between April and May, data shows.

The average price was £171,448 in May compared to the UK average of £254,624, according to UK House Price Index provisional figures.

The figure for Scotland represents a 5.4% increase on the previous month and a 12.1% rise on May 2020, although the index urged caution in interpreting the annual figure due to a low number of transactions in May 2020.

In Scotland, terraced properties showed the largest increase in average house price, rising by 13.4% in the year to May 2021 to £145,290.

But again the index suggested “this figure may have been affected by the low numbers of transactions recorded in May 2020”.

Our latest House Price Index (HPI) is live. The average price of a property in Scotland was £171,448 and May saw a monthly price change of a property in Scotland of 5.4% 🏡. More at https://t.co/Up1jxueNTH. pic.twitter.com/U01FlqzVHG — Registers of Scotland (@RegistersOfScot) July 14, 2021

Flats showed the smallest increase, rising by 10.4% in the year to May to £121,088.

Average price increases were recorded in all 32 local authorities, compared with the previous year.

The largest was in Inverclyde with a 20.2% jump to £111,911, while the smallest came in Angus, with the average price increasing 1.7% to £151,789.

Registers of Scotland accountable officer Janet Egdell said: “Prices continue their trend upwards in May, and the number of transactions has reverted to a more normal pattern in the first couple of months of this financial year.

“Volumes for the whole of last financial year recovered significantly in the second half, to reach 94% of the 2019-20 levels.”

The UK average price of £254,624 was an increase of 10% on May 2020 and an increase of 0.9% on the previous month.