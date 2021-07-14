More trials to go ahead as physical distancing cut to one metre in courts

Physical distancing in courts will remain after August 9 but will be slashed from two metres to one to let more trials go ahead.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said that although distancing rules are scheduled to be lifted at this stage, some form of separation “remains an effective mitigation against transmission” in a crowded environment.

It said the move will allow more multi-accused trials to begin, let more witnesses to attend court, and allow family members of victims and accused to come to watch proceedings.

The use of remote jury centres, such as in cinemas, will continue (PA)

General public access to court buildings will continue to be restricted and everyone visiting court will still need to check in and out, it added.

From September, an additional 16 sheriff trial courts will run daily across the country.

The SCTS added other “innovative approaches” developed during the pandemic will continue, including remote jury centres and allowing electronic signatures and electronic submission of case papers.

The courts service said use of video-links will remain widespread and the majority of civil court and tribunal business will carry on virtually, “freeing up physical court space to focus on criminal case backlogs and civil and tribunal cases requiring in-person hearings”.

Court safety guidance will remain unchanged between 19 July and 9 August. Once Scotland moves beyond Level 0, we will take cautious steps to maximise safety and throughput of business. Face coverings are still mandatory in all our buildings. Full details: https://t.co/lX9o5aBGM2 pic.twitter.com/cNKMbNAPd4 — Courtsandtribunals (@SCTScourtstribs) July 14, 2021

A statement said: “In taking a cautious approach to the relaxation of restrictions we can ensure that everyone who uses our buildings can continue to feel safe – while focusing on increasing business throughput to address case backlogs.”

The SCTS is currently grappling with a backlog of cases due to the pandemic which may not be cleared until 2025.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that Scotland will move to Level 0 – the lowest point in the five-tier system of restrictions north of the border – albeit with some changes, from Monday.

Proposals for a gradual return to offices have also been pushed back to August 9 – when Ms Sturgeon hopes to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions.