Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Three men charged over attempted murder

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 7:08 am
Police said three men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Police said three men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Edinburgh.

A 34-year-old man was found seriously injured in a communal stairwell in West Pilton Grove, Edinburgh, at around 5pm on Friday June 18.

Police said three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor said: “We would like to thank those who have come forward and assisted with our inquiries.

“I would like to reassure the members of the community that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“Our officers and partners will continue to engage with local residents to provide reassurance, and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns surrounding crime in the area to get in contact with police.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal