Three men charged over attempted murder

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Edinburgh.

A 34-year-old man was found seriously injured in a communal stairwell in West Pilton Grove, Edinburgh, at around 5pm on Friday June 18.

Police said three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

We can confirm that three men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder.​Officers attended at a common stairwell on West Pilton Grove around 5pm on Friday, 18 June, 2021 where a 34-year-old man was found seriously injured. https://t.co/T2wVGP1cqx pic.twitter.com/VcEiNzEc71 — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) July 14, 2021

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor said: “We would like to thank those who have come forward and assisted with our inquiries.

“I would like to reassure the members of the community that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider public.

“Our officers and partners will continue to engage with local residents to provide reassurance, and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns surrounding crime in the area to get in contact with police.”