Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Slight fall in Scotland’s unemployment rate

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 7:38 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 2:00 pm
Latest data shows Scotland’s unemployment rate has fallen slightly (Philip Toscano/PA)
Scotland’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in the last quarter, according to latest figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate between March and May for people aged 16 and over was 4.4% – a 0.2% drop on the previous quarter.

This was below the UK-wide rate of 4.8% for over-16s.

The employment rate for those aged 16-64 in Scotland was 74%, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points.

There were 2.532 million people aged 16 to 64 in employment in Scotland between March and May while 118,000 in that age range were unemployed.

Employment minister Richard Lochhead said: “In March to May 2021, Scotland’s employment rate estimate decreased over the quarter by 0.4 percentage points to 74% and the unemployment rate estimate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 4.4%.

“Separate HMRC early estimates, also published this morning, show the number of payrolled employees has increased over the month by 27,000 to 2.4 million in June 2021, however this is 24,000 below levels seen before the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“These latest figures reflect some of the challenges facing our labour market, however as the Job Retention Scheme continues to support jobs they do not show the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Scottish Government will continue to do all we can to support employees and employers, however it is crucial the UK Government retain the furlough scheme for as long as it is needed.

“As we continue to move out of lockdown, we are pushing forward with an ambitious agenda of recovery and economic transformation that builds upon the £3.7 billion in Scottish Government support to business since the start of the pandemic.

“In 2021/22 we will invest more than £1 billion to create jobs and ensure people have the skills needed to meet the economic opportunities of the future.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “It’s encouraging to see a decrease in unemployment in today’s statistics, but there are still big challenges ahead of us in getting our economy back on track.

“From the very start of the pandemic the UK Government took decisive action to support lives and livelihoods right across the UK.

“We are continuing to support more than 173,000 Scottish jobs through our furlough scheme, which will run until the end of September.

“As the UK Government-funded vaccine rollout allows all parts of the UK to further ease lockdown restrictions, our focus remains wholly on recovery.

“The UK Government’s Plan for Jobs is helping get people into work as we build back better from the pandemic.”

