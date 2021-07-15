Detectives try to trace suspected target of firearms incident

Detectives are urgently trying to trace a man they believe was the intended target of a gun attack.

Gunshots were reported on a housing estate in Craigneuk, Wishaw, on Wednesday evening as children played nearby, said Police Scotland.

Officers rushed to the scene at around 8.30pm after emergency calls were made but found no trace of anyone involved in the incident or anyone injured, the force said.

Detectives are appealing for information following a firearms incident in the Craigneuk area of Wishaw which occurred on the evening of Wednesday, 14 July, 2021.https://t.co/mIYvEmMX7w pic.twitter.com/lj2LQyMPBA — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) July 15, 2021

Images on social media show a police helicopter was also hovering over the scene, which is near a playpark, while forensics officers were pictured combing for clues on Thursday.

Detectives believe a man walking along Gateside Road was the intended target of an attack and are urgently trying to trace him.

The suspect is described as wearing all black and is believed to have left the area along Glencairn Avenue, the force said.

Detective Inspector David Lamont, from Wishaw CID, said: “The incident took place in a residential area, which was busy with children playing and people going about their daily business, and it is vital we trace the person or persons responsible for this reckless act.

“At this stage, we do not believe the intended target was injured during the disturbance but it is still important we establish their identity and that they are safe and well.”

He asked for any witnesses or any passing motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident 3502 of Wednesday July 14, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.