News / Scotland

Man appears in court in connection with human trafficking

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 6:02 pm
The man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with human trafficking and drug offences.

Police launched an inquiry at the beginning of July after receiving a report that someone in East Lothian was potentially being exploited and forced to sell drugs.

Officers attended an address in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

Roche Thomson, 33, of Galashiels, was arrested and appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He faces two charges of misuse of drugs and an offence under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

