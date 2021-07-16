Police investigate report of ‘indecent sexual act’ on station platform

Police are investigating after a report that a man and woman engaged in an “indecent sexual act” on a train station platform.

The incident is said to have taken place in front of a member of the public at Paisley Gilmour Street station on platform 4 at around 4pm on Friday June 25.

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an investigation.

The man is described as of slim build, with blue eyes and star tattoos on his neck.

He was wearing a black Under Armour cap, with a black hoody, trousers and trainers.

The woman is described as of slim build and was wearing a black cap with a pink jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

BTP said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 395 of 25/06/21.”