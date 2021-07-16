Wildfire risk warning issued as temperatures rise

Scotland’s fire service has warned there is a risk of high intensity surface fires in the east of the country over the weekend.

A forecast of warm weather and increasing wind speeds could lead to fires burning and spreading with moderate to high intensity over Saturday and Sunday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

In a joint warning with the Scottish Wildfire Forum, it said Easter Ross, Inverness-shire and Morayshire are most at risk, with wind speeds highest on Saturday.

Eastern Scotland at risk of surface fires this weekend, please take extra care out and about. Read more here: https://t.co/dOXzjm8Uyj pic.twitter.com/l9t4zjKncb — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) July 16, 2021

Area commander Bruce Farquharson, the SFRS wildfire lead, said: “We are in the height of summer and with the warm forecast for the weekend it could bring with it the potential for wildfires, which can devastate vast areas of land and wildlife.

“As always, we would urge people who live within the high-risk regions to be extremely careful.

“Please act safely and responsibly if you are out and about over the next few days.”