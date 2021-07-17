Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Four Covid-19 deaths recorded in past 24 hours

By Press Association
July 17, 2021, 2:40 pm
A vaccine being readied (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Covid-19 deaths in Scotland have dropped to four in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

Statistics published on Saturday afternoon show there were 2,317 new cases of Covid-19 reported and four deaths.

It is a further drop after five deaths were reported on Friday and following Thursday’s data from the Scottish Government which included 19 deaths – the highest number since March 11 this year, when 22 were recorded.

The overall death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,800.

Saturday’s figures also show 49 people were in intensive care and 517 in hospital on Friday with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Overall, 3,970,026 people have now received the first dose of vaccine in Scotland and 2,954,776 have had their second dose.

Meanwhile, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest around one in 90 people in Scotland are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 10.

The figure is up from one in 100 in the previous week and the highest level since the ONS infection survey began in Scotland at the end of October.

Scotland will move to Level 0 of its coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

