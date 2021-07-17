Body recovered from Edinburgh reservoir

A body has been recovered from an Edinburgh reservoir after a man was seen in difficulty earlier this week, police have said.

Police Scotland were alerted to a man in the water on Wednesday at Threipmuir Reservoir near Balerno, on the outskirts of the capital, and a body has now been recovered.

We can confirm hat a body has been found in the Thriepmuir Reservoir following a recovery operation after a man was seen getting into difficulties in the water around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 14 July. READ MORE https://t.co/6DTndBI97n pic.twitter.com/76akkBDcpV — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) July 17, 2021

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of the man concerned has been told.

The reservoir and its car park have now been reopened to the public.