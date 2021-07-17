Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
All adults who attended appointments to have had first vaccine by end of Sunday

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: July 18, 2021, 12:04 pm
Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton administers a coronavirus vaccine in Glasgow earlier this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
All over-18s who have attended a scheduled appointment will have had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine by the end of Sunday, said the Scottish Government.

It is expected all adults in the country will have had their second jab scheduled by Sunday September 12, said the Government.

People who have rearranged an initial appointment are expected to receive their first dose shortly, said the Government.

Data published by Public Health Scotland on Saturday shows that almost a third of those aged 18 to 29 (31.6%) have not had their first dose yet, with the figure at 19.5% for those aged 30 to 39.

Just one in five (20.2%) 18 to 29-year-olds have been double-jabbed, with the figure at 30.4% for 30 to 39-year-olds, the statistics show.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf hailed the “incredible work” of everyone involved in the vaccination programme.

He said: “I want to thank them and, of course, everyone who has taken up their offer of a vaccine as each and every one is playing their part in helping us out of the pandemic.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“For anyone who hasn’t yet come forward, we urge you to do so now.

“We have made getting a vaccination easier than ever – head to one of the drop-in clinics being offered across the country or, if you prefer, book an appointment online at NHS Inform.

“All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant which is now dominant, so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland.”

Official figures published on Friday showed that 3,963,502 people have received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 2,940,202 have had their second dose.

