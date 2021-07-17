All adults who attended appointments to have had first vaccine by end of Sunday

All over-18s who have attended a scheduled appointment will have had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine by the end of Sunday, said the Scottish Government.

It is expected all adults in the country will have had their second jab scheduled by Sunday September 12, said the Government.

People who have rearranged an initial appointment are expected to receive their first dose shortly, said the Government.

People over 18 are being urged to #GetJaggedinJuly with their first dose of the vaccine, or second if more than 8 weeks have passed. Drop-in clinics and mobile services are being offered right now in your local health board: ➡️https://t.co/CZoKCZweg0#RollUpYourSleeve pic.twitter.com/0IuoQoJcjS — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) July 16, 2021

Data published by Public Health Scotland on Saturday shows that almost a third of those aged 18 to 29 (31.6%) have not had their first dose yet, with the figure at 19.5% for those aged 30 to 39.

Just one in five (20.2%) 18 to 29-year-olds have been double-jabbed, with the figure at 30.4% for 30 to 39-year-olds, the statistics show.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf hailed the “incredible work” of everyone involved in the vaccination programme.

He said: “I want to thank them and, of course, everyone who has taken up their offer of a vaccine as each and every one is playing their part in helping us out of the pandemic.

Humza Yousaf (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“For anyone who hasn’t yet come forward, we urge you to do so now.

“We have made getting a vaccination easier than ever – head to one of the drop-in clinics being offered across the country or, if you prefer, book an appointment online at NHS Inform.

“All of the evidence says that the vaccines are working as we continue to battle the faster-transmitting Delta variant which is now dominant, so I urge everyone to take advantage of the vaccination programme which is open to every adult in Scotland.”

Official figures published on Friday showed that 3,963,502 people have received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 2,940,202 have had their second dose.