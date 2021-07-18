Two motorcyclists die after crashes on Scotland’s roads

Two motorcyclists died after crashes on Scotland’s roads on Saturday, police have said.

A 32-year-old man died at the scene after colliding with a tractor on the B778 near Stewarton, East Ayrshire, shortly after 11am. He was riding a blue Yamaha bike.

The second, a 56-year-old man, died in hospital after his white Triumph Tiger motorcycle collided with a grey Audi S3 on the A82 at Achintore Road, Fort William, in the Highlands at about 3pm.

The force is appealing for any witnesses to either crash to come forward.

Stretches of both roads were closed for several hours as emergency services attended and investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 2302 for the Fort William crash, or reference 1466 for the Stewarton collision.