Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Fire hits Fife zoo for second time in a year

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 2:42 pm
A general view of the workshop at Emergency One in Cumnock (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at Fife Zoo.

It is the second time in just over a year that flames have broken out at the animal attraction near Ladybank, Cupar.

There are no reported casualties, said a spokeswoman for the fire service.

Four fire engines and around 20 firefighters were dispatched to the scene at Birnie Field at around 12.30pm on Sunday, she said.

Images on social media showed large flames affecting a wooden building and clouds of black smoke.

ATTENTION VISITORSUnfortunately due to an incident on site, we will be closed for the rest of the day. Please contact us from tomorrow on 01337 258224 if you have any booking enquiries.

Posted by Fife Zoo on Sunday, July 18, 2021

It was reported that fire had damaged a barn, a caravan, and a car, the spokeswoman said, adding that firefighters had now brought the blaze under control but remained on site.

Fife Zoo said it would be closed for the rest of Sunday owing to an “incident on site”.

Last July, the roof of a building caught fire at the zoo, which says it currently houses more than 45 animals from around 15 species including meerkats, lemurs and armadillos.

