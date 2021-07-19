Scotland’s Lord Advocate recuses herself from wrongful prosecution cases

Scotland’s new Lord Advocate has recused herself from any further involvement in litigation related to the collapse of Rangers FC, over conflict of interest concerns.

Dorothy Bain QC was appointed Scotland’s most senior law officer in June.

Her predecessor, James Wolffe QC, had been forced to apologise to several people involved in the administration of the football club after they were wrongfully prosecuted.

David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, who worked for the firm Duff & Phelps, had been appointed joint administrators of Rangers in 2012, but were arrested in 2014 regarding their involvement.

The Lord Advocate has set out Law Officer arrangements for ongoing civil action. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/QTGBJMClSN — COPFS (@COPFS) July 19, 2021

They were awarded more than £20 million after charges brought against them were dropped or dismissed.

In a statement, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said that on her appointment, Ms Bain had “raised the issue of a perceived conflict of interest as she had previously acted for a firm of solicitors who represented the corporate entity, Duff and Phelps”.

It said she had “recused herself from further involvement in related matters”.

The statement added: “The Solicitor General for Scotland, Ruth Charteris QC, will now issue instructions to the independent legal team and senior counsel advising on these cases.

“Arrangements have also been put in place to ensure that any allegations of criminal conduct in relation to these cases will be considered fairly and objectively, including the appointment of external senior counsel with no previous involvement.

“The Lord Advocate has written to the convenor of the Criminal Justice Committee to advise them of the new arrangements.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously backed calls for an inquiry into the prosecutions fiasco, once outstanding legal proceedings have concluded.

Scottish Conservative shadow community safety minister Russell Findlay said: “It is welcome that the Lord Advocate has agreed to recuse herself from future involvement in the Rangers malicious prosecution scandal after I raised concerns about her previous involvement in the case.

“It is also quite proper that she will also take no role in consideration of any possible criminal prosecutions.”