Tuesday, July 20th 2021
News / Scotland

CCTV images released in councillor house fire investigation

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 9:24 pm
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace (Police Scotland/PA)
Police investigating a deliberate fire at the home of a Scottish Conservative councillor have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at Graeme Campbell’s property in Fortrose Gardens, Strathaven in South Lanarkshire, at around 12.20am on June 19.

Two cars were set on fire and the blaze spread to the house, causing significant damage.

Firefighters put out the blaze and no-one was injured.

The Scottish Conservatives said the latest incident was the third time Mr Campbell’s home has been targeted.

Police have now released three CCTV images of a man they want to trace as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation into the fire on June 19.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin McGhee said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing since this incident occurred and as part of our investigation we are releasing CCTV images of a man we wish to speak to.

“I’d ask the person himself or anyone who recognises him and who can help us identify him, to contact officers.”

Mr Campbell has represented the Avondale and Stonehouse ward since 2007.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0090 of 19 June or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

