Girl, 4, taken to hospital after hit-and-run incident in Glasgow

A four-year-old girl is in hospital with a serious leg injury after a hit-and-run incident in Glasgow.

The child was struck by a car on Monday near to the Scotfresh store on Dumbarton Road, Scotstoun.

Police were called at around 1pm and the girl was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children.

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a hit and run incident which occurred in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow on Monday, 19 July. Around 1pm, a four year old girl was struck by a car on Dumbarton Road, near to the Scotfresh store.https://t.co/qHMFUuncEe pic.twitter.com/DAC2W1XadP — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) July 20, 2021

She is currently receiving treatment for a serious leg injury.

Police said the car involved did not stop at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of the road policing unit, said: “A young child has been left with a serious leg injury as a result of this incident and it is absolutely vital that we trace the person driving the car involved.

“The surrounding area would have been busy with pedestrian and vehicle traffic at the time and I am appealing for any witnesses, in particular any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.