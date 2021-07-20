Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Surgeries cancelled as NHS Lanarkshire hospitals experience ‘severe’ pressure

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 6:24 pm
A health board has warned that its hospitals are under pressure (Neil Hall/PA)
Further planned surgeries have been cancelled as a health board’s three acute hospitals experience unprecedented levels of pressure.

NHS Lanarkshire said that increased Covid-19 cases, staff shortages due to annual leave or staff having to self-isolate as a result of contacts outside of work, were causing the pressure, along with trying to maintain and recover services – including planned operations.

The health board said that as of Tuesday July 20 there are 81 Covid-19 cases across its three acute sites, University Hospital Hairmyres, Monklands and Wishaw, with seven people in intensive care.

On Monday 643 patients attended accident and emergency departments across the three hospitals.

NHS Lanarkshire director of acute services, Judith Park, said: “The sustained pressure we are seeing across our three acute hospitals is showing no signs of easing.

“In fact, the pressures on our hospitals are as severe as at any time in the whole pandemic.

“We continue to see exceptionally high numbers of people attend A&E, including many who attend for conditions that would be best treated elsewhere.

“For example, those with sunburn or heatwave-related conditions can access NHS Inform website for advice, or if they need to seek medical attention call NHS 24 on 111 where they will be directed to the right service.

“Covid numbers in our hospitals are rising and this is an additional pressure while we are trying to recover services and treat patients who have planned operations.

“Pressures on our staff is also a concern and they are struggling to cope. The increase in Covid cases is having an impact on staffing levels, with health staff having to self-isolate due to contacts outside of work.

Humza Yousaf meeting medical staff
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited University Hospital Monklands in May (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“We have some staff isolating with Covid as well as those on annual leave.

“All our staff continue to work extremely hard to ensure that patients are seen and treated as quickly as possible.”

The health board said that due to the pressure on services further planned surgeries have been cancelled.

Ms Park said: “Unfortunately, we have had to cancel a small number of planned surgeries over the last three weeks.

“This week two urology day cases have been cancelled at University Hospital Monklands but we are anticipating more outpatient cancellation for the rest of the week.

“This is not a decision we take lightly and I would like to apologise for any upset caused.”

She said that most members of the public continue to be very supportive of staff but that a minority of people are engaging in behaviour and attitudes that are “completely unacceptable” and urged people to “please be kind to our staff and colleagues who are committed to caring, no matter the circumstances”.

