‘Alarming decline’ in numbers of younger people in Scotland being vaccinated

Around 30% of 18-to-29-year-olds and 20% of 30-to-39-year-olds in Scotland have not had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine despite every adult being offered a first appointment, figures show.

Data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows just under a third (32.1%) of adults in their 30s have been double-jabbed, with the figure for 18-to-29-year-olds at 20.5%.

Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Conservatives’ Covid recovery spokesman, said the country was “not making progress fast enough” and “a much more aggressive targeted social media campaign” advertising jags for younger people is required.