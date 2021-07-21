Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Group hopes to put coastal walk with ‘breathtaking’ caves on the map

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 6:42 pm
Cameron Smith, from Arbroath, at the entrance to one of the caves (Jane Barlow/PA)
Local people are hoping to put a coastal walk featuring “breathtaking” caves, cliffs and beaches on the map and draw visitors to the area.

Described as “Scotland’s hidden gem”, the four mile coastal path runs from Arbroath to Auchmithie in Angus.

The Arbroath Cliff Trail group has now applied for charitable status and is hoping to improve the route and put up signs with information about what people find along the way.

Arbroath sea caves
Cameron Smith, from Arbroath, explores Stalactite Cave (Jane Barlow/PA)

The group’s Facebook page describes the walk as featuring “four miles of gorgeous cliffs, breathtaking caves, Scottish Wildlife and secluded beaches”.

Brenda Durno, councillor for Arbroath East and Lunan, said: “It’s a lovely walk and it’s just the experience of being able to see the cliffs and the sea and the foliage, it’s just a really nice walk.

“We hope it could be like the Fife cliff walk and we want to try and get people out of their cars, and see somewhere that’s off the beaten track.”

