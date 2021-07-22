Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Experts begin analysis of rare Viking burial site in Orkney

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 2:01 pm
Still from a 3D model showing the excavation of Mayback III, a pagan Norse grave (AOC Archaeology/PA)
Still from a 3D model showing the excavation of Mayback III, a pagan Norse grave (AOC Archaeology/PA)

Archaeologists have started analysing artefacts found on an ancient burial site in Orkney to unlock secrets of Viking life in Scotland more than a thousand years ago.

Two graves discovered on the northeast coast of Papa Westray in 2015 are being subject to scientific techniques including bone and genetic analysis and radiocarbon dating, said Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Items found include evidence of a rare Viking boat burial and a grave furnished with weapons including a sword, and experts have indicated the ancient remains may be those of first-generation Norwegian settlers on Orkney.

The burial was extracted from the grave and will be further excavated in laboratory conditions (AOC Archaeology/PA)

Specialists from Glasgow-based AOC Archaeology hope to gain new insights into the life and death of Vikings in Orkney during the 10th century, said HES, which is funding the post-excavation work.

HES said it will also work with the Ancient Genome Project “to undertake genetic analysis of the discoveries to determine further information about the individuals in the graves, including genetic ancestry and sex, as well as to gain information on their diet and mobility”.

Dr Kirsty Owen, deputy head of archaeology at HES, said: “Many of the Viking burial sites we know of in Orkney were excavated in the late 19th and early 20th century, meaning that we have a rare opportunity to investigate this discovery with the cutting-edge methods and techniques available to us today.

“We look forward to sharing our findings as the analysis continues, which we hope will enhance our understanding of the rich Viking heritage of Orkney and reveal more about the people who lived on these islands over one thousand years ago.”

Dr Ciara Clarke, deputy managing director of AOC Archaeology, said: “The programme will help us to understand these individuals, their lives and their culture, telling us more about life in Orkney during the 10th century.

“We will be able to compare and contrast the evidence to other Scottish examples, as well as to similar sites from across the wider Viking world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal