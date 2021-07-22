Hottest day of the year in Scotland

Scotland has experienced its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures soared to more than 29C.

A reading of 29.3C was recorded at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway on Thursday, the Met Office said.

The second hottest place was Dunstaffnage, near the Connel Bridge in Argyll and Bute, where the mercury rose to 28.4C, while 28C was recorded at Auchincruive in Ayrshire.

Temperatures hit 26C in Glasgow but were cooler in the east, rising to only 19.5C at Gogarbank near Edinburgh.

The hottest temperature was recorded at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway (Mike Bolam/National Trust for Scotland/PA)

The hot weather is expected to continue for the next couple of days before cooling down slightly at the weekend.

Simon Partridge, a forecaster with the Met Office, said: “The next couple of days could be a little bit higher again, it all depends on the breeze and how sheltered spots are.

“On Saturday and Sunday temperatures will start to ease back down and it could be low to mid 20s.

“Over the next few days it will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, and it won’t be until round about Tuesday that we will see a change with some wetter weather pushing in from the east.”