Man arrested in connection with Fife death

Police have made an arrest after the death of a man in Fife.

Mark Deavin, 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way, Glenrothes, at 1.40am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 45-year-old-man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Officers said investigations are continuing to establish the circumstances and urged anyone with information to get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 0413 of July 17.

Information can also be submitted through the dedicated portal at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S20-PO1

.