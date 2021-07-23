Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two men killed in three-vehicle road crash

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 12:16 pm
The accident happened on Thursday afternoon near Patna, East Ayrshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two men have died and three women are in hospital after a road crash in East Ayrshire.

Police said the accident took place at around 4.40pm on Thursday on the A713, near the village of Patna.

It involved a black Volkswagen Scirocco, a blue BMW 4 Series and a silver Vauxhall Mokka.

Emergency services attended and the 35-year-old driver of the Volkswagen and a 65-year-old passenger in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, 62, who was a passenger in the BMW, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she is in a critical condition.

The driver of the BMW, 35, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital near Kilmarnock. Staff describe her condition as stable.

The 48-year-old driver of the Vauxhall and her 22-year-old male passenger were both taken to Ayr Hospital.

The driver remains in hospital in a stable condition while the passenger has now been released.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley, of the Road Policing Unit in Ayrshire, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand, to please contact us as soon as possible.

“Likewise, any motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A713 on Thursday afternoon, please check your footage in case you have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.

“The road was closed for around eight hours with diversions in place, and I would like to thank the public for their patience while emergency services attended.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.

