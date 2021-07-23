News / Scotland Man charged after death in Fife By Press Association July 23, 2021, 1:06 pm A man has been charged in connection with the death (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been charged after a death in Fife. Mark Hacon-Deavin, 41, was found injured in Boblingen Way, Glenrothes, at 1.40am on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 45-year-old-man has been charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested in connection with Fife death Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A82 near Torlundy Man murdered in Fife as police look for witnesses Two charged after puppy attacked and killed by two dogs in Portsoy