Infections developed in hospital cost NHS £46.4m a year, research finds

Hospital associated infections cost the NHS in Scotland £46.4 million each year, according to a new study.

Research led by Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) found 7,500 hospital patients a year, or around one in every 100, develop a healthcare associated infection (HAIs), also known as Nosocomial Infections (NI).

The study found urinary tract infection is the most commonly occurring HAI, followed by blood stream infection, lower respiratory tract infection, gastrointestinal infection, surgical site infection, and pneumonia.

NIs are a concern as they can affect a patient’s recovery and may also lead to extra treatments with antibiotics or surgery.

The Evaluation of Cost of Nosocomial Infection study found the rate of HAIs is 1.1%, which is lower than previously estimated from prevalence surveys, and compares favourably with previous historic estimates in the UK of 7.8%.

Professor Jacqui Reilly, the study’s chief investigator and the safeguarding health through infection prevention research group lead at the university, said: “This study gives Scotland the first comprehensive assessment of the incidence, risks and costs of all types of HAI, enabling annual planning of infection prevention and control (IPC) strategy in our hospitals locally and nationally.

“The research highlights the importance of personalised IPC – risk assessing each patient on admission to mitigate risks of acquiring an infection during the hospital stay, in addition supporting decisions on which HAI should be focused nationally in programmes on the basis of incidence and cost, such as bloodstream infections and pneumonia.”

The study took place in one teaching hospital and one large general hospital in NHS Scotland in 2018/2019, settings which were selected as being broadly representative of other acute hospitals across the country.

Most of the HAIs were caused by Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and norovirus, and higher proportions were found in intensive care/high dependency, renal medicine and cardiothoracic surgery.

The £46.4 million cost was mainly for the additional time spent in hospital by patients and the cost of laboratory tests and medicines.

The study was commissioned by the Scottish Government, which welcomed the findings.

Scotland’s Associate Chief Nursing Officer Irene Barkby said the results will help the NHS prevent infections and improve patient treatment.

She said: “This is the most comprehensive study of the incidence and impact of HAIs carried out in the UK for over 20 years and the first of its kind in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government commissioned this internationally significant work to ensure we continue to lead the way in making sure hospitals are as safe as possible for our patients.

“We have achieved significant reductions in HAI and this is in part due to improved infection prevention and control processes and good antibiotic prescribing practices in both hospital and community settings.

“The study indicates that HAI incidence is low in Scotland at 1%, but we are not complacent and that is why we will act on this important report.

“The results will help us improve further how we treat HAIs and maximise every opportunity to prevent them – identifying patients most at risk as early as possible and informing work to stop any overuse of antibiotics. As well as protecting patients, reducing HAIs will free up staff resources and reduce waiting times.”

The study is published in a special issue of the Journal of Hospital Infection.