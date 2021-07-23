Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond

By Press Association
July 23, 2021, 11:12 pm
Emergency services went to the incident at Loch Lomond (Yui Mok/PA)
A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond.

A search operation was launched at Balloch Country Park after a report of concern for a person in the water at around 5.55pm on Friday.

Police said a male youth was recovered from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 16-year-old boy has been informed.

Balloch Country Park – Statement We were called around 5.55pm on Friday, 23 July, 2021 following a report of a concern…

Posted by Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Police Division on Friday, July 23, 2021

The coastguard, police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were involved in the search operation.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 5.55pm on Friday 23 July 2021 following a report of a concern for person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The fire service sent two boats and two fire engines to the scene.

