News / Scotland

Rail services to return to normal after Troon fire by end of July

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 1:13 pm
The fire left the station buildings badly damaged (Network Rail Scotland/PA)
Train services at a station badly damaged by fire are expected to return to normal at the end of the month.

One platform at Troon station in South Ayrshire is due to open again to travellers on Monday, but bosses at ScotRail say the other will not reopen until Friday July 30.

At that point train services between Glasgow Central and Ayr should return to normal, the rail operator said.

The station building was left damaged after a fire on Saturday July 17, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sending six appliances to tackle the blaze, forcing the closure of the rail line through it.

Network Rail has now fully assessed the impact the incident has had on the building, platform canopies, overhead power cables and other infrastructure.

Special supports have been designed and installed on platform two – which should reopen on Monday – to enable track-level repairs to be carried out.

Meanwhile similar props on platform one are supporting the beams over the tracks which overhead line equipment is attached to, with new power cables having also been installed.

From Monday, passengers travelling north are advised to take a train to Prestwick Town to connect with Glasgow-bound services.

Those travelling south should change at Irvine for connecting trains back to Troon.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “We regret any disruption to services because we know how it will inconvenience our customers.

“However, the dreadful fire at Troon station left our colleagues at Network Rail with no option but to close the line, and we had to revise our services accordingly.

“It’s great to see that less than a week after the fire, the line has reopened and we are able to resume services from Glasgow to Ayr on Monday, with a full timetable expected to be operating on Friday July 30.”

