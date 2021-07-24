Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
News / Scotland

Police name 65-year-old man killed in three-car crash

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 2:07 pm
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which killed two men, Police Scotland said (Joe Giddens/PA)
Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident, which killed two men, Police Scotland said (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police have named one of two men killed in a multi-vehicle road crash which also left three women in hospital.

Gary Patterson, 65, from Kilmarnock, died after the BMW 4 series car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Scirocco and a silver Vauxhall Mokka on the A713, near Patna, East Ayrshire, at around 4.40pm on Thursday afternoon.

The 35-year-old man who was driving the Volkswagen Scirocco was also killed but Police Scotland said he was not being named at this time.

Gary Patterson from Kilmarnock was killed in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Three women, a 62-year-old who was a passenger in the BMW, the car’s 35-year-old driver and the 48-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, all needed hospital treatment.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, of the road policing unit in Ayrshire, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died in the crash.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand, to please contact us as soon as possible.

“I’d also like to hear from motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A713 on Thursday afternoon as their footage could be of significance to our investigation.”

