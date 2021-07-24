Police name 65-year-old man killed in three-car crash

Police have named one of two men killed in a multi-vehicle road crash which also left three women in hospital.

Gary Patterson, 65, from Kilmarnock, died after the BMW 4 series car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Scirocco and a silver Vauxhall Mokka on the A713, near Patna, East Ayrshire, at around 4.40pm on Thursday afternoon.

The 35-year-old man who was driving the Volkswagen Scirocco was also killed but Police Scotland said he was not being named at this time.

Gary Patterson from Kilmarnock was killed in the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Three women, a 62-year-old who was a passenger in the BMW, the car’s 35-year-old driver and the 48-year-old driver of the Vauxhall, all needed hospital treatment.

Sergeant Ian Thornton, of the road policing unit in Ayrshire, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died in the crash.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand, to please contact us as soon as possible.

“I’d also like to hear from motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A713 on Thursday afternoon as their footage could be of significance to our investigation.”