Another 11 coronavirus deaths recorded

Scotland has recorded a further 11 coronavirus deaths, with the number of people in intensive care with Covid also increasing.
The latest daily figures published on Saturday mean 7,859 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
Another 1,307 new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, with 6.1% of tests coming back positive.
There were 60 people in intensive care with the virus on Friday, a rise of three from the previous day’s total.
However the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 was down from 502 on Thursday to 478 24 hours later.
The figures also show that 3,994,883 people in Scotland have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccination, with 3,064,441 of them having had both jabs.