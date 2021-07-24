Another 11 coronavirus deaths recorded

Scotland has recorded a further 11 coronavirus deaths, with the number of people in intensive care with Covid also increasing.

The latest daily figures published on Saturday mean 7,859 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 1,307 new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the last 24 hours, with 6.1% of tests coming back positive.

2,423,711 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,307 to 338,778 Sadly 11 more patients who tested positive have died (7,859 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/ix0kVWjXYe — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 24, 2021

There were 60 people in intensive care with the virus on Friday, a rise of three from the previous day’s total.

However the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 was down from 502 on Thursday to 478 24 hours later.

The figures also show that 3,994,883 people in Scotland have now received the first dose of a Covid vaccination, with 3,064,441 of them having had both jabs.