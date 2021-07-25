Motorcyclist killed in motorway crash

One motorcyclist has been killed and another seriously injured in a motorway crash involving two bikes and a car.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the M74 northbound near Lesmahagow at about 1.35pm on Saturday.

The incident, which happened between junctions 11 and 10, involved a Nissan Qashqai car, a BMW motorbike and a Honda motorbike.

The 57-year-old man who had been riding the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road Policing officers in Lanarkshire are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash which took place on the M74 northbound between junctions 11 and 10, near Lesmahagow, yesterday (Saturday, 24 July). READ MORE: https://t.co/QDRCnHcibj pic.twitter.com/xOVtQgeiZR — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) July 25, 2021

Police Scotland said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of the dead man have been notified.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old rider of the BMW motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 57-year-old man who was driving the Nissan car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for almost seven hours as police carried out investigations into the incident.

Sergeant Andy Shearer, from the Motherwell road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the deceased, along with those of the other men involved in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or has any information to please come forward.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were on the southbound carriageway and may have dashcam footage of the collision taking place.”