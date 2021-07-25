Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021
News / Scotland

Motorcyclist killed in motorway crash

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 9:57 am
Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the M74 killed one motorcyclist and left another seriously injured (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the M74 killed one motorcyclist and left another seriously injured (Joe Giddens/PA)

One motorcyclist has been killed and another seriously injured in a motorway crash involving two bikes and a car.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the M74 northbound near Lesmahagow at about 1.35pm on Saturday.

The incident, which happened between junctions 11 and 10, involved a Nissan Qashqai car, a BMW motorbike and a Honda motorbike.

The 57-year-old man who had been riding the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of the dead man have been notified.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old rider of the BMW motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 57-year-old man who was driving the Nissan car was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed for almost seven hours as police carried out investigations into the incident.

Sergeant Andy Shearer, from the Motherwell road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the friends and family of the deceased, along with those of the other men involved in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or has any information to please come forward.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with any motorists who were on the southbound carriageway and may have dashcam footage of the collision taking place.”

