Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Number of new coronavirus cases in Scotland falls

By Press Association
July 25, 2021, 2:48 pm
Scotland has another 1,237 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the latest figures show (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The number of new coronavirus cases has continued to fall in Scotland, with 1,237 people testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

The latest daily figure was the lowest recorded for just over a month – although Public Health Scotland said it had not received any data from NHS Tayside laboratories since just before 5pm on Friday July 23.

Public Health Scotland added it was working with NHS Tayside to “resolve this issue”.

The daily coronavirus figures for Sunday July 25 showed an increase in the number of tests that were positive, rising from 6.1% to 7.5%.

There were no new deaths reported although registration offices are usually closed at the weekend.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 was 480 – an increase of two on the previous day’s total.

The number of people in intensive care with the virus also increased, going up from 60 to 64.

Meanwhile a total of 3,997,105 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, including 3,079,492 Scots who have had both doses.

