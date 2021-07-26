Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Public art exhibition honouring the NHS to begin nationwide tour in Birmingham

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 1:02 am Updated: July 26, 2021, 9:02 am
Sculptures from the Gratitude exhibition (David Oates/PA)
A public art installation paying tribute to the NHS, which features the voices of stars including Hugh Bonneville, Fatboy Slim and Adil Ray, is to go on a nationwide tour.

The exhibition, titled Gratitude, will first go on display in Birmingham’s Chamberlain Square next month.

It will include 51 sculptures by artists and designers including Pam Hogg, Andrew Logan and Kitty Johnson.

The sculptures in Birmingham (David Oates/PA)

Actor Bonneville, DJ Fatboy Slim, and TV presenter and actor Ray are among the stars who will voice real-life stories and poems about the pandemic as part of the exhibition.

Actor Christopher Eccleston, actress Sarah Parish and singer KT Tunstall will also feature.

The sculptures will be auctioned off at a later date with “substantial proceeds” from the sale going to NHS Charities Together, the organisers said in a statement.

They will also go on display in Manchester, Edinburgh and London.

Ray said: “I’d delighted that Gratitude is launching in my home city of Birmingham and I am incredibly honoured to be voicing one of the stories.

“The pandemic has affected us all in so many different ways, so it’s wonderful to be working on such a creative and thought-provoking installation, that we can all contribute to and experience.”

Some of the sculptures in the Gratitude exhibition (David Oates/PA)

Bonneville said: “It’s been a very tough year for everyone, but especially for our key workers, so I am honoured to have been asked to be part of Gratitude.

“The project will help shine a much-needed light on all the hard work and dedication of our wonderful NHS and all of the other key workers across the UK.”

Gratitude will be on display in Birmingham from August 20 to 30.

It will then be in Manchester from September 3 to 12, followed by a stint in Edinburgh from September 17 to 26.

It will finish up in London from October 1 to 10.

