Graduates’ names appear on billboards as university celebrates their success

Students whose graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to the pandemic can see their names on billboards, trams and buses as a university stages a “city takeover” to celebrate their success.

Edinburgh Napier University came up with the idea as an alternative way to mark the achievements of students after summer graduation ceremonies were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions.

From Monday July 26 the names of nearly 4,000 students will appear around the city on 18 billboards, 100 bus stops, a classic Edinburgh taxi and a tram, accompanied by congratulations messages from the university.

Graduates will be able to find their names via the Find My Billboard feature on the university website by using their student number to pinpoint the site displaying their name.

The names of graduates appear on an Edinburgh tram (Malcolm Cochrane/PA)

Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal and Vice Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “The last 16 months have presented students with formidable challenges as they have had to adjust to different ways of learning while coping with all of the disruption the pandemic has caused to our normal way of life.

“Our graduates have shown enormous resilience and strength of character in completing their studies during this period of upheaval and we wanted to show them just how proud we are of what they have achieved.

“It’s a huge achievement to graduate and we wanted to give students the same euphoria you get when your name’s called out on stage.”

The names of graduates from all six academic schools will be on display, with locations linked to academic disciplines.

Names of graduates from the School of Health and Social Care will be near hospitals, those from the School of Arts and Creative Industries will be near arts venues, and School of Computing names near technology industry sites.

Students who missed out on the traditional day of graduation celebration at the Usher Hall will also have the opportunity to go to the Craiglockhart campus to have photos taken in their gowns.

Among those graduating is Hayley Kane, 24, who was diagnosed with the rare cancer synovial sarcoma shortly before her third year assessments started.

She underwent two operations but successfully completed her BSc (Hons) in Animal and Conservation Biology, graduating with a first-class honours degree, even though at times she had to leave lectures to change her dressing following radiotherapy treatment.

Ms Kane, from Edinburgh, said: “I’m thrilled to have completed my degree and I hope my experience will serve as inspiration to other students who may be struggling due to external factors.

“It is possible to overcome hardships and achieve your goals as long as you are willing to work for it.”