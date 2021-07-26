Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Graduates’ names appear on billboards as university celebrates their success

By Press Association
July 26, 2021, 11:22 am
The names of Edinburgh Napier University graduates are appearing on billboards around the capital (Malcolm Cochrane/PA)
The names of Edinburgh Napier University graduates are appearing on billboards around the capital (Malcolm Cochrane/PA)

Students whose graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to the pandemic can see their names on billboards, trams and buses as a university stages a “city takeover” to celebrate their success.

Edinburgh Napier University came up with the idea as an alternative way to mark the achievements of students after summer graduation ceremonies were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 restrictions.

From Monday July 26 the names of nearly 4,000 students will appear around the city on 18 billboards, 100 bus stops, a classic Edinburgh taxi and a tram, accompanied by congratulations messages from the university.

Graduates will be able to find their names via the Find My Billboard feature on the university website by using their student number to pinpoint the site displaying their name.

Tram
The names of graduates appear on an Edinburgh tram (Malcolm Cochrane/PA)

Professor Andrea Nolan, Principal and Vice Chancellor of Edinburgh Napier University, said: “The last 16 months have presented students with formidable challenges as they have had to adjust to different ways of learning while coping with all of the disruption the pandemic has caused to our normal way of life.

“Our graduates have shown enormous resilience and strength of character in completing their studies during this period of upheaval and we wanted to show them just how proud we are of what they have achieved.

“It’s a huge achievement to graduate and we wanted to give students the same euphoria you get when your name’s called out on stage.”

The names of graduates from all six academic schools will be on display, with locations linked to academic disciplines.

Names of graduates from the School of Health and Social Care will be near hospitals, those from the School of Arts and Creative Industries will be near arts venues, and School of Computing names near technology industry sites.

Students who missed out on the traditional day of graduation celebration at the Usher Hall will also have the opportunity to go to the Craiglockhart campus to have photos taken in their gowns.

Among those graduating is Hayley Kane, 24, who was diagnosed with the rare cancer synovial sarcoma shortly before her third year assessments started.

She underwent two operations but successfully completed her BSc (Hons) in Animal and Conservation Biology, graduating with a first-class honours degree, even though at times she had to leave lectures to change her dressing following radiotherapy treatment.

Ms Kane, from Edinburgh, said: “I’m thrilled to have completed my degree and I hope my experience will serve as inspiration to other students who may be struggling due to external factors.

“It is possible to overcome hardships and achieve your goals as long as you are willing to work for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]