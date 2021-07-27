Teenager dies in north-east crash

A teenager has been killed in a crash on the A96 in which three other people were injured, one of them seriously.

The 18-year-old man was driving a lime green Ford Fiesta which was involved in a collision with a yellow Ford Transit van.

The crash happened between Keith and Huntly at around 7.35pm on Monday.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A96 Keith – Huntly – Closure, All lanes closed in both directions has been cleared. #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 27, 2021

Three people, aged 23, 28 and 29, who were in the van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where the 23-year-old is in a critical condition.

The road was closed for nine hours but has since reopened.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Police Sergeant Craig McNeil said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for people with any information, dashcam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101.