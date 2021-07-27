Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police investigation launched after praying priest is attacked with bottle

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 1:14 pm
The attack happened in St Mary’s Cathedral in Edinburgh (Danny Lawson/PA)
A priest was attacked by a man with a glass bottle as he was sitting praying in an Edinburgh cathedral.

Police are investigating the incident which took place in St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in York Place on Monday morning.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh said the priest was sitting alone praying in a pew when a man approached him.

A priest was assaulted at St Mary's Cathedral yesterday.

The man asked if he was a priest.

“When the priest replied that he was, the man attempted to hit him on the head with the bottle, before chasing him to the back of the cathedral,” the statement said.

“The bottle broke on the ground and the man continued using it in his assault.

“The priest managed to fend him off with a chair before the attacker ran out of the cathedral.

“The priest escaped without injury.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said they were called at around 9:35am on Monday to a report of a 35-year-old man being assaulted.

She added: “Officers attended and the victim did not require hospital treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0823 of Monday July 26 2021.”

