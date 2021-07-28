Residents evacuated as more than 30 firefighters tackle church blaze

Nearby residents have been evacuated as more than 30 firefighters tackle a blaze at a “much loved” church in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said one person was helped out of the property and given precautionary treatment at the scene in Partick Bridge Street.

Residents in neighbouring properties have been evacuated as firefighters deal with the incident.

Six fire engines and two height appliances were sent to the incident when the alarm was raised at around 2.40am on Wednesday.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Wednesday morning (Daniel Harkins/PA)

Nearby residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution.

An SFRS spokesman said: “Crews are expected to remain in attendance for some time.”

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Glasgow said: “The destruction of St Simon’s church by fire will be a blow to people far beyond the west end of Glasgow.

“Though small in size, St Simon’s was well-frequented and was the spiritual home of the Polish community in the west of Scotland who had established a shrine there.

“It was also a focal point for the local community, and especially the homeless who benefited from a cafe on site which had to be suspended during the pandemic.

“The church of St Simon’s is linked to the larger parish of St Peter’s in Partick and worshippers will be accommodated there.

“The cause of the blaze is not immediately apparent, but we will work with the Fire Service as they investigate the site.

“St Simon’s was a much-loved landmark at Partick Cross and its loss is a heavy blow.”

St Simon’s was a B listed church built in 1855. After temporary closure due to lockdown restrictions it has been operating in recent weeks with daily services, and masses for the Polish community on Sundays.

The roof of the church has been destroyed by the blaze and firefighters remain at the scene on Wednesday morning hosing down the inside of the building from aerial platforms.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at St Simon’s Church in Glasgow (Daniel Harkins/PA)

People took to social media to post photos and videos of flames leaping from the roof of the church during the night.

One person wrote: “We got woken up by walkie-talkie sounds, fiance went out and the church across the bridge has been completely destroyed in a fire within half an hour. St Simon’s was beautiful to look at.”

Another wrote: “St Simon’s church in Partick is gutted. 150 years old, gone in 30 mins.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50am on Wednesday 28 July 2021, police and emergency services were called to a fire at St Simon’s Catholic Church on Partick Bridge Street, Partick, Glasgow. The church has been extensively damaged.

“A number of residents from homes in the street were evacuated as a result of the fire. There have been no reports of anyone injured as a result.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire.”