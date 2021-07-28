Driving conditions difficult and homes flooded amid heavy rain

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions and homes have been flooded as heavy rain sweeps across some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued an amber alert of heavy rain across northern Scotland, warning that “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded” and that “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life”.

The warning, which covers Moray, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and the Highlands, is in force until 6am on Thursday.

(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile a yellow warning of rain, covering most of mainland Scotland and in force until 6am on July 29, warns that “persistent rainfall, heavy at times, may lead to localised flooding and transport disruption”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued 16 flood alerts and three flood warnings across the country.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with 53 emergency calls related to flooding in northern Scotland between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday.

This included calls to a number of homes that were flooded in Perth, Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire where crews went to the scene and pumped water from the affected properties.

John MacDonald, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer, said: “This has been a challenging night where we received a high number of weather-related calls.

“We have seen high numbers of flooding calls from the Perth, Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas where people’s homes were affected by flood water caused by the rainfall – resulting in a significant localised response.”

Traffic Scotland tweeted that there was flooding on the A90 Peterhead to Ellon route in both directions and urged motorists to drive with care.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning updated ⚠️⚠️ Rain warning for parts of ScotlandUPDATE : Area extended eastwards across Aberdeenshire Wednesday 0600 – Thursday 0600 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SYwKO8WLHr — Met Office (@metoffice) July 28, 2021

Aberdeenshire Council said its teams have been working through the small hours of Wednesday morning to assess the potential impact of the weather and put mitigations in place, and said that flood barriers have been deployed in Stonehaven.

“Motorists across the north-east are encouraged to drive carefully as surface water continues to make many of our roads, particularly in the most rural areas, treacherous,” it said.

“Roads may be impassable in some areas and it is advisable not to attempt to drive or walk through flooded areas.”

Aberdeen City Council tweeted that roads and properties were affected by flooding in Farburn Terrace, Exchange Street and Springbank Terrace.

The council said that, due to flooding affecting power systems, the heating and hot water systems were down at Bruce, Davidson, Rose and Wallace House multi-storeys for a time but had later been restored.

⛈️Very heavy rainfall across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire could lead to significant surface water flooding in a number of areas, including Stonehaven. 👉Take care outdoors and on the roads this morning. 👉Stay informed – https://t.co/9JgUqjygHT pic.twitter.com/o9tAK4S1Cp — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) July 28, 2021

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms across south-west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire, which is valid until 6pm on Wednesday.

The Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) met on Tuesday to ensure preparations and appropriate measures were in place ahead of the bad weather.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Please take extra care if you are out and about. Do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water, avoid camping near watercourses, and ensure water conditions are safe if spending time in the water.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”