Church destroyed by early hours blaze

A “much-loved” church has been destroyed by a blaze that broke out in the early hours of the morning and led to the evacuation of nearby residents.

At the height of the incident more than 30 firefighters were involved in tackling the fire at St Simon’s Church in Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said one person was helped out of the property and given precautionary treatment at the scene, while residents in neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Six fire engines and two height appliances were sent to the incident when the alarm was raised at around 2.40am on Wednesday.

Firefighters at the scene at St Simon’s Church in Glasgow (Daniel Harkins/PA)

The Archdiocese of Glasgow described the destruction of the church as a “heavy blow” while the Sikorski Polish Club said it will be “greatly missed” by the Polish community.

The fire was extinguished by late morning on Wednesday however two fire engines remained at the scene at 2pm ensuring the building is safe.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Glasgow said: “The destruction of St Simon’s church by fire will be a blow to people far beyond the west end of Glasgow.

“Though small in size, St Simon’s was well-frequented and was the spiritual home of the Polish community in the west of Scotland who had established a shrine there.

“It was also a focal point for the local community, and especially the homeless who benefited from a cafe on site which had to be suspended during the pandemic.

More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire within a church on #Partick Bridge Street, #Glasgow, after the alarm was raised at 2.40am. Nearby residents advised to keep windows and doors closed, adjacent properties have been evacuated as precaution. pic.twitter.com/5JDc5T7UUo — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) July 28, 2021

“The church of St Simon’s is linked to the larger parish of St Peter’s in Partick and worshippers will be accommodated there.

“The cause of the blaze is not immediately apparent, but we will work with the fire service as they investigate the site.

“St Simon’s was a much-loved landmark at Partick Cross and its loss is a heavy blow.”

St Simon’s, built in 1855, was a B listed church.

It was closed temporarily due to lockdown restrictions but has been operating in recent weeks with daily services, and masses for the Polish community on Sundays.

The Sikorski Polish Club said in a Facebook post: “Extremely sad news this morning. Saint Simon’s Church has been used by the Polish Community since WW2 when Polish Soldiers stationed nearby marched there every Sunday for Service.

“Today it was at the heart of our Polish Community with Polish Services every week. It will be greatly missed.”

The roof of the church has been destroyed by the blaze.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Wednesday morning (Daniel Harkins/PA)

People took to social media to post photos and videos of flames leaping from the roof of the church during the night.

One person wrote: “We got woken up by walkie-talkie sounds, fiance went out and the church across the bridge has been completely destroyed in a fire within half an hour. St Simon’s was beautiful to look at.”

Another wrote: “St Simon’s church in Partick is gutted. 150 years old, gone in 30 mins.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50am on Wednesday 28 July 2021, police and emergency services were called to a fire at St Simon’s Catholic Church on Partick Bridge Street, Partick, Glasgow. The church has been extensively damaged.

“A number of residents from homes in the street were evacuated as a result of the fire. There have been no reports of anyone injured as a result.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing into the cause of the fire.”