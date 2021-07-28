Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman dies after car collides with tractor and trailer

Press Association
July 28, 2021, 7:39 pm
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
A 56-year-old woman has died after the car she was in collided with a tractor and trailer, police said.

She was travelling in a silver VW Polo being driven by a woman aged 69 which was involved in a crash with a green John Deere tractor in Angus on Wednesday morning.

Police are seeking witnesses following the collision on the B9128 between Carnoustie and Forfar at around 8.10am, at the crossroads with the B9127, the Whigstreet to Carmyllie road.

Emergency services attended but the woman died at the scene, while the driver of the car was taken to hospital as a precaution, Police Scotland said.

The 42-year-old male tractor driver was uninjured, the force added.

The road was closed for investigations and reopened at around 4pm.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, from the road policing unit, said: “Tragically as a result of this collision a woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the collision – specifically the Polo on the B9128 and the tractor on the B9127 – or who witnessed the crash, to come forward and speak with officers.

“The tractor had attached a spraying trailer and we’d ask anyone who may have been recording with dash-cam at the location this morning to check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 0716 of July 28.

