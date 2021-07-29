Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021
News / Scotland

Sir Alex Ferguson ‘thrilled and honoured’ as Aberdeen plan statue

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 6:02 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson won 10 major trophies in eight years at Aberdeen (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson is “thrilled” at plans by Aberdeen FC to build a statue in his honour.

The club said the bronze monument outside Pittodrie Stadium will be the first in a series to honour the club’s heroes.

It will be sculpted by Andy Edwards and based on a photograph of Sir Alex celebrating Aberdeen’s 1980 title success at Easter Road.

Sir Alex, who won 10 major trophies in eight years at Pittodrie before going on to further success with Manchester United, said: “I am thrilled and honoured by this recognition from Aberdeen Football Club, where I spent a fantastic and memorable part of my managerial career.

“I am particularly pleased with the image the club has chosen to base the statue on and with the choice of sculptor whose recent work is incredibly lifelike. I can’t wait to see it.”

Chairman Dave Cormack said: “We began exploring the idea of a series of statues, to recognise those legends who have made a lasting impact on the club, over 18 months ago but the process stalled due to the pandemic.

“It’s now very much back on our agenda and when it came to deciding the subject of the first one there was of course only one option, Sir Alex Ferguson.”

Edwards and his firm Cornovii Edwards have previously created images of figures such as of The Beatles in Liverpool, Sir David Attenborough, Sir Stanley Matthews and Muhammad Ali.

